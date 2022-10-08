Letter: Students deserve a break

High schoolers should receive mental health breaks during the school day.

High school students are in school for about seven hours each day. Sitting still, writing notes, and attempting to learn the information their teachers are pouring on top of them, hoping they absorb it like a sponge. On a typical school day, students only move around between classes, during restroom breaks, lunch, or if they have a physical education class (which is not guaranteed).

The lack of activity students receive throughout the school day can cause them to lose focus and often “doze off” or “zone out” while the teacher is talking. If a student is not paying attention, they are not absorbing or learning anything, and if they are not learning, why are they at school? School should be a safe space for high schoolers to learn, not a place that causes them to feel stressed and anxious because they simply cannot focus.

These are reasons why students need mental health breaks during class. These breaks do not need to be long. They are highly effective if a student has five to 10 minutes to relax in the middle of class. Students need mental health breaks to regroup and refresh their minds because their current learning environment does not benefit their learning and overall well-being.

Elizabeth Daufeldt

Durant