 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Students deserve a break

Letters logo

High schoolers should receive mental health breaks during the school day.

High school students are in school for about seven hours each day. Sitting still, writing notes, and attempting to learn the information their teachers are pouring on top of them, hoping they absorb it like a sponge. On a typical school day, students only move around between classes, during restroom breaks, lunch, or if they have a physical education class (which is not guaranteed).

The lack of activity students receive throughout the school day can cause them to lose focus and often “doze off” or “zone out” while the teacher is talking. If a student is not paying attention, they are not absorbing or learning anything, and if they are not learning, why are they at school? School should be a safe space for high schoolers to learn, not a place that causes them to feel stressed and anxious because they simply cannot focus.

People are also reading…

These are reasons why students need mental health breaks during class. These breaks do not need to be long. They are highly effective if a student has five to 10 minutes to relax in the middle of class. Students need mental health breaks to regroup and refresh their minds because their current learning environment does not benefit their learning and overall well-being.

Elizabeth Daufeldt

Durant

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News