Letter: Students should wear masks

I support the Davenport Community School District decision to require the wearing of masks indoors at all locations. I do not support many anti-mask reasons or excuses.
The primary reasons stated by anti-mask parents is one, DSCD does not have the authority to tell me how to manage my child(ren)and two, as the parent I have sole decision making power with regard to my child(ren).
In response to those views I write to say that one, as a taxing and publicly funded entity DCSD has the authority to establish reasonable and responsible health and safety standards for their employees and students. Two, anti-mask parents have the right to make choices for their child(ren); yet they do not possess the right to place other children potentially in harms way. To do so is irresponsible and self centered.
In an ethical society it is best to always seek the greater good. In the mask and vaccination debate the greater good is to set aside one’s perceived personal right and commit to the health and safety of the larger community. This is not the time to solely think of ones self.
Jaime Delevere
Rock Island