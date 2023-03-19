While reading about the 50 (out of 1,482) students who staged a walkout at Bettendorf High and perusing the accompanying photo array, my mind flashed-back to a book I'd read in Junior High (circa 1969).

Amazon log-in, click, and Ray Bradbury's anthology, "The October Country" was on its way. I'd remembered a short story, "The Watchful Poker-Chip Eye of H. Matisse" and wanted to refresh my memory.

Bradbury's mundane, milquetoast protagonist "George" was the epitome of a nondescript "normie." By chance, George was discovered by "The Cellar Septet," an avant-garde (woke?) clique who found George's banality amusing. They began to fawn over him.

But the group wasn't really interested in George, they considered him a carnival side-show oddity, observing, then ridiculing him behind his back. Unable (unwilling?) to sense their condescension, George reveled in his sudden popularity. Eventually, the group grew bored with George, and began drifting away.

Desperate to hold on to his newly found celebrity, George commenced changing his personality to keep "The Cellar Septet's" interest. He began dabbling in literary subjects and music outside his normal sphere of interest. He altered his appearance, substituting a hand-painted poker-chip eye for his monocle. George changed his name to "Giulio." He even fantasized possible mutilation of his physical body. All because he craved attention.

Ironically, the more "Giulio" tried to please the clique, the more they held him in disdain. He'd sold his soul for ... nothing.

I wonder if Bradbury ever dreamed his work of phantasmagorical fiction would someday become an allegory?

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline