Letter: Subsidies for farmers most unjustified in nation

The subsidies for farmers including many in Iowa are judged by both conservative and liberal think tanks to be the most unjustified in the nation. The main justification seems to be the inclusion in the laws setting up the subsidies the SNAP program, often called food stamps. It is startling that the GOP in the Iowa Legislature is trying to remove from the program some of the most nourishing foods for anyone. Greed never ends.
It is important to stop this attack on those not gifted with such generous welfare as the farm subsidies.
Don Moeller
Davenport