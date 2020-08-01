Letter: Succeeding at failing

Anyone who votes Republican has no right to complain about Washington’s inept response to the coronavirus. For the last 40 years, Republicans have argued that government can never be trusted to solve problems. When you ask people who despise government to run it, you can’t expect it to function well (or at all).

The current administration is the logical endpoint for this philosophy – a government not only incapable of solving problems but one that is dedicated to making them worse. Before the virus hit, pandemic planning was scrapped and research teams were defunded and disbanded. The CDC budget was cut to the bone and its staff effectively muzzled.

This is part of a larger pattern. Critical agencies are starved of funds and headed by individuals who are either unqualified or dedicated to the agency’s destruction. The Justice Department has been weaponized to benefit President Trump’s friends and persecute his enemies. Worker safety no longer matters to OSHA. The Department of Labor now works only for business interests. The State Department has been demoralized and hollowed out. The EPA and Department of the Interior have been converted into pro-polluter cesspools. An underfunded and understaffed IRS fails to catch most millionaire tax cheats.