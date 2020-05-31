Letter: Such a delight

It is such a delight and pleasure to read Alma Gaul’s column each week. It’s a breath of fresh air and much welcomed in contrast to the meaningless items of "news," sports memories and tiresome coverage of the virus and daily TV programming for reruns of old movies. Thank goodness for Netflix.

Alma works hard seeking diversity; your staff should search for similar human interest topics. There are hundreds of caring people here carrying out good works besides first responders, doctors, nurses, police and neighbors offering time and help to others. You have good writers. Give them the opportunity to discover the quiet folk who do like Dave Sodac. Then, perhaps, the paper might be more interesting and worth reading.