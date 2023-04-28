Decades ago, people thought it was silly to sue cigarette companies. I think that is about where we are now regarding oil companies. Time for lawsuits against big oil for the climate crisis is no longer for the next generation. It is our existential crisis now.

So far, dozens of U.S. cities, inspired by successful lawsuits against the tobacco industry, have sued oil companies, seeking damages for climate change, for they knew long ago (their own data) they were causing this crisis.

The Quad-Cities should collect and examine data regarding the impacts of climate change on us, especially about floods, high winds, derechos, tornadoes, health deficits, infrastructure, and losses due to drought. If aggregate data document significant changes over time that cost us beyond historically normative fluctuations, our city councils should consider suing big oil companies for damages and court mandates that the companies accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

This is particularly important to do given that oil and gas projects either approved in 2022 or slated to be approved between 2023 and 2025 could cause 70 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions over the course of their lifespans — an amount equivalent to more than 30 times the USA’s total carbon dioxide emissions in 2021 (analysis by Oil Change International, an advocacy group).

OPINION: Quad-City homeowners, businesses, schools, colleges, universities, and our local governments should not have to pay for the damages to us caused by big oil companies. SUE BIG OIL.

Gary Heath

Davenport