Letter: Suffering without sports

From the dugout

Eerily quiet. Depressingly so. No action. Just emptiness. On what should be an enjoyable day for baseball there's no one here. The field is immaculate, ready for play, but no players, no coaches, no fans, no groundcrew, no workers. We're left with a helpless hollow feeling.

I understand the need for what precautions are being taken right now. It's a sad but very true aspect of our lives. Will we ever recover from what has been ripped away or will we fight to bring it back to what it was; or can we?

Sports is a huge part of our everyday lives. It doesn't matter what your favorite sport is. We're all are suffering at this point. What can we do to make it better? Can we have an influence on the "powers that be" or is it up to us the bring about change? Sometimes those in power lose track of the common people.

Some people will say that we have bigger issues to deal with: protecting ourselves, helping those that are sick, or even burying our loved ones. All of this is extremely true, but it doesn't take away the fact that sports are an escape from the terribleness around us. It lets us reflect on what is right in our lives.