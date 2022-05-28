Letter: Suggestion for schools

This is only a thought/suggestion, but what about considering having each student or each grade over a period of time have the students' primary parent/guardian listed on their registration information shadow their child for an entire day — say for a week — and rotate grades doing the same? I am wondering if this would help at all, or some variation of this suggestion, perhaps.

After all, discipline begins in each child's home setting, so if one disciplinarian from each student's family were to have the opportunity to see between classes (or during) as well as during lunchtime how the social scene actually is, would this help maybe?

Even perhaps a feedback form to hand out to each adult that attends so that afterwards an assessment can be taken from each participant?!

Just trying to think of ideas to help out!

Good luck to all, as the struggle is real!

Amy Saxton-Sanford

Davenport

