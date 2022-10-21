Letter: Suggestions for a better future

I was employed for 29 years at Deere & Co Experimental Dept working on new products and updating current. After almost 30 years retired and 94 years old, I still think about how things should be. People write in saying get rid of all fossil fuel. They don't realize it would shut down the airlines, trains, barges and some ship and trucking industries. Our life blood. If they are gone, we are gone. We don't have batteries good enough to last the time and distance for the loads they carry. If we can put a man on the moon and working equipment on Mars, we should be able to cut emissions by 70% or more by improving hybrid vehicles.
Our government set aside 5 billion dollars for 2023 to install charging ports every 50 miles along the highways. Why not let gas stations be charging stations? They are already in place and should be a small cost to convert into charging stations. Most have maintenance areas, and a lot of them are mini marts. Charging is not free, so why not let the people in business stay in business. Zero cost to taxpayers. Simple economics.
People are also reading…
About the term elections ... I hope voters will find all they can about candidates and choose one they hope will enhance America rather than destroy it. Like now, America is in a free fall because of controversy, fraud, lies, racism and too many giveaways we can't afford.
Don Griffin
Moline