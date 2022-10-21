Letter: Suggestions for a better future

I was employed for 29 years at Deere & Co Experimental Dept working on new products and updating current. After almost 30 years retired and 94 years old, I still think about how things should be. People write in saying get rid of all fossil fuel. They don't realize it would shut down the airlines, trains, barges and some ship and trucking industries. Our life blood. If they are gone, we are gone. We don't have batteries good enough to last the time and distance for the loads they carry. If we can put a man on the moon and working equipment on Mars, we should be able to cut emissions by 70% or more by improving hybrid vehicles.