The Quad-City community in Iowa already enjoys a full-service senior living campus. Ridgecrest Village, on Davenport's Northwest Boulevard, has long offered such care to seniors. The proposed Summit in Bettendorf is a welcome addition in the community; simply not the first, as a Quad-City Times story suggested on Friday, Sept. 27.
Ridgecrest Village provides cottage living for individuals and couples, along with apartments in three distinct settings and assisted living apartments, memory care, nursing care and rehabilitation services. This full range of life care goes on in an atmosphere of service by professionals along with opportunities for residents to be partners in governing the village as well as the work of operating its many amenities and maintaining its beauty.
Our beauty shop, arcade cafe, pool tables, resident council, garden committee, party rooms for family visiting, resale shop, library, exercise room, bridge clubs; our tradition of town hall meetings, Christmas party and collection for employees, chapel services, birthday parties that send money to charities in the community – the setting, the living and the outlook at Ridgecrest Village is all about serving residents with faith and an assurance of needed care.
You don't move to Ridgecrest to retire from life. You come here to enjoy living in company with your age peers, sharing the stories and experience that can make the late years comforting. We can still get loud in a community sing, but we also know a quiet joy of good living in a very good community setting.
Frank Wessling
President, Ridgecrest Resident Council
Davenport