Thank you, Music Guild, for "Superstar!"
We in the Quad-Cities are so blessed with a multitude of outstanding musical venues. Since 1949, the Quad City Music Guild has been an outstanding and dominant player. My family has been going to many of its shows since 1958, and the recent rendition of "Jesus Christ Superstar" was truly amazing. It was superbly presented.
I've been passionate about Superstar since its debut back in 1970 when I was in college. Having seen many portrayals over the years, I can critique a show pretty quickly. What I just experienced here at the Guild was right up there at the top. The audience was very responsive, too – clapping or not clapping in all of the right places.
Thank you, Quad City Music Guild, for your continuing excellence. I'm truly sorry that I missed your 1976 and 2000 "Superstars," but I assure you that you have just presented an absolute gem. Best of luck and blessings to you in the future.
Rick Sundin Jr.
Davenport