Letter: Support Beck

Please consider voting to re-elect Ken Beck as Scott County supervisor. I have known Ken for over 20 years, and he exemplifies all the qualities a supervisor needs. He’s diligent, dependable and pays attention to details. As a career civil engineer, he has that logical mindset. Those are key factors at a time when tax revenue is decreasing due to the pandemic. When Ken is involved, I feel the tax money will be spent responsibly and with careful consideration. He also knows how to ask good questions, and he requires good answers on any project that comes before the board.

I also like Ken’s vision of what the board responsibilities should encompass. His focus is on the greater good for the people of the entire county. That calls for reflection and deliberation since not every group or project asking for time and money can be accommodated. Ken is also a valuable team player regardless of politics.

With Ken on the board, Scott County saw improvements in the county-wide/Rock Island County radio project for public safety systems. The board cooperated with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region to bring a 24-hour hot line, crisis stabilization beds, a mobile crisis unit and peer drop-in centers to all counties in the area. They also worked to revitalize West Lake Park, plus many other accomplishments.