As a transplanted Iowan now living in Texas I am always proud of the important role Iowans play in presidential elections due to our early caucuses and significant participation.
Dear Iowans, I am writing to request your support of a charismatic and progressive Democratic Texan for president in 2020, Beto O’Rourke. As you may know, he surprised everyone by his successful fundraising, without PAC or special interest money, by the enthusiasm he generated and by coming close to unseating Sen. Ted Cruz in a supposedly "deep-red" state. I live in Jefferson County, one of the counties he carried. When he visited here, as he visited all 254 counties, people were captivated by his sincerity, intelligence and commitment to principles and actions that will benefit the American people.
Beto is a native and resident of the border city of El Paso, which gives him first-hand experience and understanding that will help him address complicated immigration issues.
Beto has articulated thoughtful, detailed positions on a broad range of issues. For example, he supports a single-payer healthcare system, women's reproductive health, improved VA programs, protection of Social Security, affordable prescription drugs, ending for-profit prisons and discriminatory bail policies, training and apprenticeship programs, rural broadband infrastructure and gun safety measures.
Please support Beto O’Rourke for president of the United States of America.
Pamela S. Saur
Beaumont, Texas