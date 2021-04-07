Letter: Support child care

I’m pleased to chair Women United of the Quad-Cities, a group of advocates dedicated to helping kids succeed in school and life. We focus our time and resources on ensuring quality early learning experiences for all kids since these are proven drivers of school readiness, vital to improving high school graduation rates and critical to our region’s future economic well-being.

We were thrilled to see child care touted by Governor Kim Reynolds, Speaker Pat Grassley and Majority Leader Jack Whitver as a workforce imperative for the 2021 session, and we’ve watched with excitement as the House passed numerous bills to make child care accessible to more families in the Quad Cities.

But we’re now at a critical point in the session when the Senate must continue the momentum established in the House and move child care legislation onto the floor and to the governor to sign. We can say with confidence there is widespread support from employers, moms, dads, grandparents and caregivers for legislation that ensures all children have access to topnotch, affordable care as they embark on a lifelong journey of learning and achievement.

We respectfully request our Iowa senators join their House colleagues in enacting legislation that supports working families, businesses, child care providers and economic growth in the Quad Cities and throughout Iowa.