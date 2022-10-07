 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support democracy, defend your rights

The same strategies that MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans are using to establish an autocracy (a fascist state) in the US have been used by others in establishing dictatorships like fascist Viktor Orbon used to establish his dictatorship in Hungary: extreme gerrymandering, purging nonvoters from the voting rolls, restricting voting, seizing control over local election boards, packing courts with partisan judges, creating a media propaganda network and the Jan. 6th failed attempt at the overthrow of our government. The midterm elections are actually a vote to establish a fascist state and destroy democracy or affirm our democracy.

The key indicator of our choice  (the canary in the coal mine) will be support for Roe v Wade. We will affirm women’s rights to have control over their own bodies and confirm democracy or we will vote fascist and deny women their rights. Let’s not help the MAGA republicans destroy democracy and take away our rights; let us vote republicans out! We all have a stake in women’s rights. If women’s rights are taken away, then will LBGTQ rights be taken too? Will birth control be restricted? Forbidden? Will white supremacy become the standard guys club? Will black and brown people be celebrated as Americans or can we expect their implicit degradation? We are all in this together when one group is attacked we are all at risk to be attacked. Stand with the ones that will protect your rights and support democracy. Vote Democrat.

Joel Wells

Iowa City

