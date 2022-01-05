Letter: Support democracy

This month marks the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The day Donald Trump and his supporters planned and executed a violent attempt to reverse the will of the voters. Unfortunately, many Republican members of Congress were in on the plan, voting to overturn a free and fair election.

The Republican Party has embraced the Big Lie and are working to take over the government. The Republican Party has decided not to support voting rights at the federal level. With the support of Republican-majority state legislatures, they have systematically passed legislation to suppress the vote. The Republican Party, with the help of right-wing media, has tried to stop or impede the investigation into Jan. 6.

Facts and supporting video speak for themselves. The Republican Party supports intimidation of the voters, uses intimidation to influence government policy, and wants to influence the work of government by using violence, lies and misinformation.

According to Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act, the Republican Party could be accused of domestic terrorism by supporting the idea of insurrection and encouraging violence from the white nationalist groups among their members. Of our two major political parties, only one is against democracy.