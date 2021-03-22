Letter: Support fairness

In the coming weeks the United States Senate will be voting on legislation that the House approved recently in a bipartisan vote. The PRO Act is an opportunity to bring fairness to the workplace and gives us a chance to expand collective bargaining for all of our citizens that have been shut out from joining a union, and regrow our working middle class. While they are in the minority of businesses, for far too long, unscrupulous business owners have been able to get away Scott-free for abusing employees. Even in instances when they are held to account for their actions, it has taken far too long for actions to be taken due to the burdensome system that has been set up to drag the process out.