Letter: Support fairness

In the coming weeks the United States Senate will be voting on legislation that the House approved recently in a bipartisan vote. The PRO Act is an opportunity to bring fairness to the workplace and gives us a chance to expand collective bargaining for all of our citizens that have been shut out from joining a union, and regrow our working middle class. While they are in the minority of businesses, for far too long, unscrupulous business owners have been able to get away Scott-free for abusing employees. Even in instances when they are held to account for their actions, it has taken far too long for actions to be taken due to the burdensome system that has been set up to drag the process out.
Everybody should have the right to join a union if they are fortunate enough to have union representation. Their dues should not be used to support the freeloaders in their workplace that are OK allowing them to pay the freight for making their lives better. It’s time for all union members, both public and private, to join their leadership in organizing and understanding the importance of collective bargaining, prevailing wage agreements, and so many other fundamental core issues that created the middle class decades ago in America.
Please contact your local U.S. senators and urge them to pass the PRO Act.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline