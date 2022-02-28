 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support Fitzgerald

It seems that Iowa State Senator Roby Smith has already retired from the Senate to run for Iowa Treasurer. He has not attended legislative forums this year and continues to ignore constituent communications and concerns. He does, however, post numerous ads on Facebook taking credit for programs that current Iowa Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald has been instrumental in establishing and advancing.

Fitzgerald has long been an advocate for IAble, a program that benefits families with disabled members through tax breaks and saving opportunities. Fitzgerald has also consistently supported Iowa's 529 plan for college savings. Roby Smith wants to take credit for the things Democrats and Fitzgerald have done. Hopefully, Iowa voters will see the self-promoting Roby Smith we have experienced and support a truly hard-working person with experience and integrity, Mike Fitzgerald.

Francine Hutton

Bettendorf

