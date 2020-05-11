Letter: Support Franken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing this letter in support of Admiral Mike Franken, who is running to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate.

The current pandemic has laid bare the tight situation many of our fellow Iowans face with health care and food insecurity. Now more than ever, we need to send someone to Washington who can demonstrate leadership, empathy, and work for us, not for corporate interests.

I had the opportunity to meet Franken in February and was impressed with his upbringing, experience, values and ability to lead. He was raised on a farm in northwest Iowa, as one of nine children with six sisters. He has worked in a meat packing plant, as a welder and on the farm. He served in the military and stood up against the war in Iraq in Washington. He has demonstrated leadership in government as an aide to Senator Ted Kennedy, working on defense, diplomacy and development issues. He also worked to respond to the Ebola crisis.

As we look ahead in the years to come, we need and deserve someone who will make health care affordable, address the climate crisis and work to respond to COVID-19 for all of us. Please support Admiral Mike Franken in the primary on June 2nd.

Jane Cassidy

Davenport

