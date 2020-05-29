Letter: Support Graham
Just as roads are key to moving our goods and economy smoothly, maintaining a healthy population should be viewed as essential infrastructure. Sick workers who can’t afford the time off spread their illnesses. Productivity falls when workers aren’t at their best.

It is time to untie healthcare from employment. Let people choose jobs based on personal interest and family "fit." Make sure the unpaid support people in every family and community have immediate access to a doctor’s care. Let entrepreneurs have confidence to start their dreams and hire employees without the burden of insurance costs.

Let doctors decide your treatment, not insurance companies.

Single-payer, universal healthcare isn’t "free." The tax to pay for this will be far less than the insurance premiums you would get to stop paying. That means less out of your pocket.

If fiscal logic matters to you, support candidates that support this.

In the approaching primary, please vote for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham.

Laura Twing

Tipton

