Letter: Support Israel on Oct. 15

Russia’s horrific attack on Ukraine has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, widespread destruction, and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians fleeing for their lives.

Among those fleeing are thousands of Jews, including many Holocaust survivors, who have been traumatized by Russian attacks, and now want to immigrant to Israel.

The Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel Committee is committed to helping those Jews wishing to immigrate.

If you would like to help, then please consider attending the 19th annual, QC Night to Honor Israel, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the host site:

New Life Church, 2345 19th St. in Moline. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The QC Night to Honor Israel is a non-conversionary event where Christians and Jews come together for an evening of singing, dancing, prayer and giving.

This year’s free will offering will go to support the Jewish Agency’s First Home in the Homeland program helping Ukrainian Jewish families get to Israel and integrate into Israeli society.

Keynote speaker this year is Kasim Hafeez, a British citizen of Pakistani Heritage who grew up being exposed to radical anti-Western, antisemitic, and anti-Israel idea. After reading Alan Dershowitz’s book, The Case for Israel, Kasim undertook a period of research and reflection which led him to visit Israel and undergo a complete change in his perception of Israel.

You can also donate online at any time at our website: www.qcnthi.com.

For more information, call 309-793-1300.

Thank you very much.

Allan G. Ross

QC Night to Honor Israel Committee

Davenport