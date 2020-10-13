Letter: Support Israel on Oct. 17

If you support Israel and the Jewish people, then you are invited to attend the 17th annual QC Night to Honor Israel program — either in-person or online via Facebook — on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 6:30 pm.

The QC Night to Honor Israel is an inspiring and unforgettable evening of song, praise and prayer that brings Christians and Jews together to support Israel — America’s closest friend and ally in the Middle East.

Our new host site this year is Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Point Drive, Bettendorf, and please check out its COVID-19 safety procedures before deciding to attend in person at : bettendorfchristian.com/covid19.

For online viewing, please go to Facebook at facebook.com/QCNTHI.

Israel is a beacon of light in a tough Middle East neighborhood of darkness, destruction and despair, and the only country in that region where the Christian population is safe and is actually increasing in numbers.