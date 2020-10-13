Letter: Support Israel on Oct. 17

If you support Israel and the Jewish people, then you are invited to attend the 17th annual QC Night to Honor Israel program — either in-person or online via Facebook — on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The QC Night to Honor Israel is an inspiring and unforgettable evening of song, praise and prayer that brings Christians and Jews together to support Israel — America’s closest friend and ally in the Middle East.
Our new host site this year is Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Point Drive, Bettendorf, and please check out its COVID-19 safety procedures before deciding to attend in person at : bettendorfchristian.com/covid19.
For online viewing, please go to Facebook at facebook.com/QCNTHI.
Israel is a beacon of light in a tough Middle East neighborhood of darkness, destruction and despair, and the only country in that region where the Christian population is safe and is actually increasing in numbers.
This year’s free-will offering will go to help the Galilee Medical Center (GMC), located only six miles from the Lebanon border, relocate its neonatal and intensive care units underground to protect them against future missile attacks from the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The GMC is run by Dr. Masad Barhoum, a Christian Arab Israeli.
You can also donate online anytime at our website: qcnthi.com/.
For more information, call 502-386-5755 or 309-793-1300.
Will you help? We look forward to your support on October 17. Thank you!
Allan G. Ross
QC Night to Honor Israel Committee
Rock Island
