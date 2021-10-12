Letter: Support Israel

Israel continues to be under attack, whether from Palestinian rockets fired from Gaza or from Israel-haters here in our hallowed halls of Congress.
The Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel Committee says "enough!" We will not remain silent. We will be speaking out and taking action to defend Israel and the Jewish people.
Will you support us?
If so, then please consider attending the 18th annual, QC Night to Honor Israel, which will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the host site: Bettendorf Christian Church, 3487 Towne Point Drive in Bettendorf. Doors open at 5:30 pm.
You can also view this event online, live, on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/QCNTHI.
The QC Night to Honor Israel is a non-conversionary event where Christians and Jews come together for an evening of singing, dancing, prayer and giving.
This year’s free will offering will go directly to help new, Jewish immigrants from Ethiopia integrate into Israeli society.
Many of these new immigrants arrived just days before the 11-day war in May, where Palestinian terrorists fired over 4,000 rockets towards Israeli towns and villages. Imagine having to spend your first days in the Holy Land under attack, in danger and confined to bomb shelters.
For more information, go to our web site: www.qcnthi.com.
Todah Rabah! Thank you very much!
Allan G. Ross
QC Night to Honor Israel Committee
Davenport