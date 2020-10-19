Letter: Support Kilbride

Every 10 years in Illinois, our Supreme Court and Appellate Court judges face the voters to determine whether they shall be retained in office. This year, a Supreme Court justice coming from our own Rock Island County, Tom Kilbride, is up for retention.

I support Justice Kilbride’s retention for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, Tom is an experienced and able judge. Likewise, as a justice on the Supreme Court, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from; he continues to treat litigants and the public at large, whoever they may be, with fairness, respect and equality.

Tom’s quality as a justice is attested to by the sizeable cross section of those in the legal profession who’ve endorsed him for retention; from sheriffs, to judges, to attorneys; and from Republicans to Democrats. Among many other awards, the Illinois State Crime Commission gave Kilbride its Judicial Award of Excellence.

Some groups have launched a campaign opposing Tom’s retention due to a few decisions they’ve disagreed with over his 20 years on the court. Interestingly, some of these decisions were unanimous. They likewise represent a small fraction of the decisions participated in by Justice Kilbride over his 20 years on the bench.