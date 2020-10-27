Letter: Support Kilbride

I ask you to join me in support of Justice Tom Kilbride's race for retention on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Tom has served on the court since his election in 2000 and now faces a retention vote. Tom's integrity, common sense, intelligence, and willingness to work for what is just are all qualities that well suit him to do this job. Some of his recognitions include:

⦁ Illinois State Crime Commission, "Judicial Award of Excellence".

⦁ ABOTA, "Judge of the Year Award".

⦁ "Illinoisan of the Year Award," Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

⦁ "Justice for All Award," Illinois Judges Association.

⦁ Honorary Doctor of Humanities, Lewis University.

⦁ Community Caring Conference, "Hall of Fame Award".

In years past, judicial retentions were almost taken for granted. However, this year, there is an organized effort by interest groups to oppose Tom's retention.

Please see Tom's website at www.Kilbride2020.com for more information about Tom and this retention race.