This is being written as a letter of support for Kyle Ganson as a candidate for Board of Education in Geneseo CUSD 228.It has been my good fortune to work with Kyle as a fellow elementary principal, district superintendent and school board member. In every situation Kyle took his responsibilities seriously and worked tirelessly for the benefit of the teachers, children and parents in his schools.

Finally, Kyle is a man of strong character and high expectations. While we did not always agree on matters, he will always listen, discuss and respect the thoughts of others. His willingness to consider all viewpoints is a real need in a school board member. There is little that Kyle will not do for the children of our district. Please consider voting for Kyle Ganson for Geneseo CUSD School Board member on Tuesday, April 4. Thank you for you for your consideration.