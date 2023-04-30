The air quality in parts of Iowa needs work, according to the new “State of the Air” report from the American Lung Association. Despite Des Moines being named one of the cleanest cities in the nation for ozone pollution, the Davenport-Moline metro area ranked 65th in the nation for ozone and has gotten worse from last year’s report. Nationally, the report found that nearly 120 million people in the United States live in counties that had unhealthy levels of air pollution.

This air pollution impacts our communities. Even one poor air quality day is one too many for people at higher risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers to take action to clean up our air.

As a pulmonologist, this is personal to me because I work with patients who struggle to breathe every day due to the impact of air pollution.

On World Asthma Day, I’m joining the American Lung Association and our partners to call on Iowa decision makers to commit to transition away from coal and other fossil fuels so that Iowans have cleaner air to breath.

We are calling on President Biden to urgently move forward on several measures to clean up air pollution nationwide, including new pollution limits on ozone and particle pollution, plus new measures to clean up power plants and vehicles. Sign the petition at Lung.org/SOTA.

Alicia Gerke, MD, MBA

Chair, Iowa Local Leadership Board

American Lung Association