Letter: Support Lisa Brown

I would like to express my support for Lisa Brown.
She is a council person who has and will continue to work for us, the citizens of Bettendorf.
During the meetings concerning the Dolan addition, you could count on her to listen to our concerns and take the action back to the right resources that needed to know why we had concerns.
I have know Lisa for many years, and all her roles she has taken on during her communinty service have been over the top, with great follow through for us, the citizens that put her in office. Please share with fellow voters to support Lisa Brown.
Sherri Voelliger
Bettendorf