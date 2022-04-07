 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support local pharmacies

The Iowa Senate has an opportunity to support patient choice and our local pharmacies by reining in abusive behaviors of a little-known industry with massive market power: Pharmacy Benefits Managers, or PBMs.

In recent years, PBMs have vertically integrated with health insurers and pharmacies at the peril of Iowa patients. Their market influence has gone largely unchecked, sending prescriptions to their own out-of-state pharmacies and forcing patients to use mail-order for their profit. In addition, PBMs are allowed to reimburse local pharmacies below their cost to dispense the drug, forcing many to close their doors after decades of serving their community.

The Iowa Legislature has an opportunity help right the course and stand up for Iowa patients and our Main Streets. The House passed a bill to level the playing field; create more market competition, consumer choice, patient protections; and, add transparency on PBM practices.

It’s vital the Iowa Senate pass this bill to maintain patient access to health care and local pharmacies.

Thank you for your consideration.

Lisa C. Ploehn

(Ploehn is a pharmacist and owner of Main at Locus Pharmacy, Davenport)

