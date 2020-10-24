Letter: Support Lofgren

Coming from a bankrupt state like Illinois, I can really appreciate a state senator like Mark Lofgren who has helped to balance the budget, helped the Iowa economy get through this COVID-19 crisis and even helped to find an extra $100 million increase to schools during the pandemic.

This is no small achievement. The Council of State Governments recently released a report on the fiscal situations of each state in the country and the resiliency of the budget in those states. The state of Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19, according to this new report issued in July.

This report validates the conservative budgeting practices Senate Republicans like Mark Lofgren have implemented for the last four years. We all have had to tighten our belts during this crisis. This pandemic has taught me the need for a rainy day fund. I am appreciative that our Senate Republicans have implemented a rainy day fund for the state of Iowa.

You can find this report at https://web.csg.org/COVID19/fiscalimpact. As a union member I am supporting Mark Lofgren for re-election to the state Senate. I hope that you will, too.

Bernie Thiergart

Bettendorf

