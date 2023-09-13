The city of Davenport is fortunate to have Marion Meginnis representing the 3rd Ward on the city council. I have known Marion as a caring and involved neighbor for roughly 27 years. She has shown herself to have the personal and professional qualities that it takes to represent our ward in a manner to be proud of.

Before her time on the city council, in addition to her career as president/general manager at WQAD, she was highly involved in numerous community and charitable organizations. She has always reached out to neighbors in need, whether it was giving advice on home renovations, lead paint issues or just rolling up her sleeves to help with neighborhood clean-up.

Marion has worked tirelessly representing the city of Davenport and the 3rd Ward since she was elected. She researches each issue and takes a practical, logical approach, gaining consensus to tackle issues involving our ward and our city. Her knowledge of historic preservation is beneficial to the 3rd Ward to keep the character of our historical structures. She keeps the lines of communication open with regular ward meetings with constituents, listening to concerns and follows through with actions. In short – I trust her judgment to represent our ward.

Re-elect Alderman Meginnis for 3rd Ward!

Sara Ryan

Davenport