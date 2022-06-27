Letter: Support Miller-Meeks

As a retired Davenport police officer, I took great pride throughout my career in protecting and serving this city. I still take pride in my community, and the safety of my fellow police officers, so naturally, it troubles me to see people on the left routinely villainize police officers and threaten to defund our police departments.

Fortunately, we have a great congresswoman in Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who is committed to supporting the police and keeping our communities safe. Last year, she co-sponsored a bill to take away federal funding from states and localities that defund or abolish the police. Now there's a great idea. While others talk, Congresswoman Miller-Meeks takes action.

We can trust Congresswoman Miller-Meeks to stand strong on the side of law and order, and I encourage everyone to join me in voting for Miller-Meeks in November

Jeanne Christensen

Davenport

