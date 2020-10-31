Letter: Support Mohr

As the mayor of Bettendorf, moving our city forward is always top of mind for me. Growing our economy, keeping our young, talented professionals in our community and providing the best services to all is our goal. We cannot do it alone. City and state work hand in hand in many of these endeavors. That is why we need to re-elect Gary Mohr.

Gary has been a resident of Bettendorf for over 30 years. He and his wife, Jane, raised their four sons here in Bettendorf. Gary served as an Alderman at Large for our city, before being elected to the Statehouse in 2016.

Since being elected to the Iowa House, Gary Mohr has supported bold reforms to make state government more efficient and effective. He has worked hard to ensure that the state’s budget is just like yours at home, spending less than revenue.

Gary has increased access to career training programs, made record investment in K-12 education and ensured resources for safer communities.

Under Gary’s leadership, as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Iowa was rated the top state in the nation when it comes to weathering the financial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.