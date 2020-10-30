Letter: Support Mohr

Support Mohr
As the mayor of Bettendorf, moving our city forward is always top of mind for me. Growing our economy, keeping our young, talented professionals in our community and providing the best services to all is our goal. We cannot do it alone. City and state work hand in hand in many of these endeavors. That is why we need to re-elect Gary Mohr.
Gary has been a resident of Bettendorf for over 30 years. He and his wife, Jane, raised their four sons here in Bettendorf. Gary served as an Alderman at Large for our city, before being elected to the Statehouse in 2016.
Since being elected to the Iowa House, Gary Mohr has supported bold reforms to make state government more efficient and effective. He has worked hard to ensure that the state’s budget is just like yours at home, spending less than revenue.
Gary has increased access to career training programs, made record investment in K-12 education and ensured resources for safer communities.
Under Gary’s leadership, as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Iowa was rated the top state in the nation when it comes to weathering the financial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am asking you to make voting in this election a priority. In order to keep Iowa moving in the right direction, we need to re-elect Gary Mohr. He will continue to work for you and your family, putting Bettendorf and his constituents’ needs first.
Robert Gallagher Jr.
Bettendorf
Two anecdotes
I don’t know Rita Hart very well, and I’m pretty sure she doesn’t remember me. Rita is running for U.S. representative from Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
I wanted to share two anecdotes illustrating her willingness to serve and listen to her constituents.
About 2016, when Rita served as a state senator, representing the district where I live, I visited a local mom-and-pop can redemption center, bringing in my sack of nickel cans for redemption. I found Rita inside, talking to the owners. She wanted their views on the Iowa bottle bill. She even questioned me, a random patron, on my views.
The legislature was not in session, and Rita lived 45 miles from this business. Yet she took the time to seek out folks dealing with an issue critical to their livelihood, but perhaps of only passing or no interest to many Iowans.
On another occasion, I planned to attend a legislative forum. When I arrived, I found it cancelled. I emailed Rita at the Statehouse to learn about the next scheduled forum. Rita replied, telling me she wanted to meet me anywhere over coffee to hear me out, on a weekend. I point out again, she lived 45 miles away. It impressed me then, and still does, she agreed to commit a lot of time to meet a single constituent. My schedule never allowed that meeting, but Rita’s efforts told me a lot on how she views her role as legislator. She’s got my vote.
Randy Meier
Clinton
No threats
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is quoted saying, approve our amendment or, “lawmakers will be forced to consider raising income taxes on all Illinois residents by at least 20% regardless of their level of income.”
After years of busted budgets, rising debts, underfunded pensions and tax increases, millions of Illinois voters want state government to stop spending so much. How about fixing a workers’ compensation system that continues to drive out taxpaying employers? How about offering voters a pension reform amendment? How about consolidating costly local governments?
What happened to the property tax reform that Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised in 2019? Personally, I don’t respond very well to threats, nor do I think the lion’s share of Illinois voters. This threat was simply aimed at Illinois’ lowest earners in hopes they miss the fine print in the amendment. In Illinois voters need to get all the minuses as well as the perceived pluses, not threats.
Darrell Reynolds
Moline
Keep our freedoms
I am voting for President Trump and am recommending everyone else do the same. Our country is in a mess and has been getting there for decades. Career politicians may have started out with good intentions, but almost all of them lost their focus.
President Trump has dealt with an ongoing battle of hate against him for four years and has stood up to the challenge. We have never had such a tough fighter in the Oval Office. We do not need someone that has to stick their finger in the air to see what direction they need to go.
Rep. Cheri Bustos may have started out with the best of intentions but has lost her desire to represent this district. Like most politicians she only seems to come around during an election cycle. She seems to be politically tied at the hip with Nancy Pelosi, Dick Durbin and the DNC. Esther Joy King is a better choice. Mark Curran Jr. will be better than Durbin.
Our district might not even ‘be here’ in two years because Illinois is losing residents because of taxes. This so called ‘fair tax’ vote will give Springfield the opportunity to raise taxes higher over time. That would send even more residents to other states because they can afford to move. Vote “no” to changing the Illinois state constitution.
Vote “yes” to protect the Second Amendment. Don’t let Springfield turn Rock Island County into another Chicago.
Much is at stake this election. Keep our freedoms or lose them.
Paul Laird
Milan
Taking freedoms
In his two terms in the Iowa House, Rep. Gary Mohr has joined his Republican colleagues in shameless theft from the people of Iowa. He stole from the taxpayers when he ignored an easy legislative fix to refunding the federal government for overbilling. He stole from teachers when he voted to limit their collective bargaining rights. He stole from women when he voted multiple times to take their autonomy. He repeatedly stole from voters when he backed bills that require voter identification, limited the power of county auditors, and instituted a poll tax on former felons. How many more freedoms will you allow Gary Mohr to take from you?
Debra Zupke
Bettendorf
Vote for Democrats
For the last four years, the good ship democracy has been taking on raw sewage from the White House. Our country and democracy have suffered.
There are so many issues facing us: a pandemic, social justice, health care, women’s rights, sensible gun laws, racism, education, ethical moral leadership and climate change.
Climate change is intertwined with our economy, immigration and national security. Vote for candidates who are committed to addressing global warming.
In times of trouble we need friends we can count on like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which supported us after 9/11. Article 5 under NATO provides if a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, every member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take action. NATO has used Article 5 once in its history — in response to 9/11.
According to the Pew Research Center, President Trump receives largely negative reviews around the world. Sixty-four percent say they do not have confidence in him to do the right thing.
To rescue democracy, we need a Democrat in the White House and a Democratic House and Senate. If the Republicans retain the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell will continue his obstructionist behavior and nothing will change. The assault Trump and his enablers in the Republican Party have inflicted against democracy will not be addressed.
Vote absentee, vote early or vote in person, but vote for Democrats.
Sandy Stanley
Muscatine
