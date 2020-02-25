Letter: Support of scouting appreciated

As a Scout Leader I was very happy to read the John Marx article about the Scout Eagles from the Sherrard troop. Yes, I have been to the Preemption church where they meet it is a long a scary drive. Anytime I can read the good that young people (those under 70) have done it is a good day. Every morning when I read the paper, I hope there is an article similar to what Mr. Marx wrote. Well, actually I read his articles all the time, he has been a staunch supporter of the Scouting message for decades.