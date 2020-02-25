Letter: Support of scouting appreciated

Letter: Support of scouting appreciated

{{featured_button_text}}

As a Scout Leader I was very happy to read the John Marx article about the Scout Eagles from the Sherrard troop. Yes, I have been to the Preemption church where they meet it is a long a scary drive. Anytime I can read the good that young people (those under 70) have done it is a good day. Every morning when I read the paper, I hope there is an article similar to what Mr. Marx wrote. Well, actually I read his articles all the time, he has been a staunch supporter of the Scouting message for decades.

Ben Rogers

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: What a mess

  • Updated

In response to Steve Kincaid's letter "What he is not," from Feb. 8, Barack Obama also is not our president anymore, and President Trump is ac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News