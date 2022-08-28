Letter: Support our teachers

As another school year begins, we must reflect on the role of public education and its importance in our society. Over the last couple of years, our public schools have had the most challenging times: the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning, a rise in student mental health issues, attempts to ban books, and challenges towards teachers and their curricula.

It should come as no surprise why Iowa, along with many other states, is having an exceedingly difficult time recruiting and retaining teachers and educational support staff. Negative rhetoric about public schools and teachers, especially at the state level by locally elected legislators, does nothing but perpetuate this problem. Ultimately, those that suffer the most from this problem will be the children of our communities. Although offering financial incentives to bring these professionals to Iowa is a start, the retention of these educators relies on making sure they feel welcomed and supported by communities throughout the state. The next time you see a teacher or school staff member, thank them for their service and dedication to our community. Only through supporting our educators will Iowa’s public schools remain strong, and, when public schools are strong, our entire state benefits.