 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Support our troops

Letters to the editor

Subject: A possible way to start a grassroots movement to unite the country.

We need to start non-combative dialogues to educate the general public. I think this is a good example: "Do you support our troops and our veterans?" (I think that most people will explain how patriotic they are.)

"That’s great. They also need financial support. I pay my fair share to the federal government. Currently 11% of the taxes I pay go to the defense of our country." (Maybe people will explain how much they do or don’t financially support our troops and veterans.)

If you don’t pay any federal taxes, you are not supplying so much as a bullet for our troops or an insulin shot for a disabled veteran. It doesn’t matter how much you display your patriotism if you don’t financially support our troops and veterans.

The interest paid on the national debt each year is almost equal to the entire defense budget and the debt continues to increase. We need the citizens to understand that we need tax reform so that the wealthy and corporations pay a fair share because they use the bulk of our tax-supported services. People don’t understand that if you don’t pay any federal taxes you are just taking from this country and not adding anything towards its survival. No one should be allowed to be in Congress or be able to purchase congressional influence if they don’t financially support our country.

People are also reading…

John Slonneger

Sterling, Ill.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fix this problem

Letter: Fix this problem

Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across …

Letter: Incompetent

Letter: Incompetent

The established political parties in Rock Island County have morphed into a reclusive, incompetent, callous, obnoxious group of pompous politicians.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Ignorance is bliss

Letter: Ignorance is bliss

Does anyone else think it's ridiculous for the Republican Party to pretend we're living in the fictional world of River City, Iowa, circa 1912?

Letter: Stirring division

Letter: Stirring division

It was a revelation to me when I heard U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks make a definitive statement on the House floor that Covid leaked fro…

Letter: A tale of two counties

Letter: A tale of two counties

Thank you, Jim Uribe, for your insightful state-of-the-county address. The Rock Island County Board is, as you said, incompetent and is so bec…

Letter: Answer the questions

Letter: Answer the questions

No one in this community has more integrity, honesty and pure motives than Ann Schwickerath of Project Renewal. She and her organization provi…

Letter: Remembering Bob Ontiveros

Letter: Remembering Bob Ontiveros

Today, we write with great sadness. We ask the Ontiveros family to accept our condolences on behalf of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chambe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News