Letter: Support public health

We are currently experiencing many crises that adversely affect our public health – climate change, plastics, contagious diseases, drug addiction, obesity, and the pollution of our air, water and land. We expect our government to mitigate the effects of these crises on our public health, economy and environment.

Governments create laws to regulate industries to ensure that they do not cause public health issues by polluting or selling dangerous products. Governments create social safety nets, like Social Security and Medicare, to ensure that vulnerable people are protected. Governments have mandated their populations be inoculated with vaccines against contagious bacterial and viral diseases.

The Republican Party, at all levels of government, is abdicating its role to protect public health by refusing to address these crises. The GOP attacks institutions responsible for public health initiatives (e.g. - WHO, FDA, CDC, EPA).