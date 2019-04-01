Earlier this month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republican legislators and Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman met privately with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos.
It is no secret that Devos wants a voucher system for education and passes it off as "giving us more freedom in education." However, a voucher system would ensure our educational system would be run by private companies that would shape curriculum for their interests, suck money from the public education system and decimate public schools. Enrollment in the public system would decline, and tax dollars that should be used for public schools would be diverted to a voucher system.
It’s no mystery why Devos came to Iowa for this private meeting. Iowa has moved far to the right and the voucher system has been floated by our state government. Do we want to be an experiment for a voucher system? Or do we insist any funding to support a voucher system be used to fund our public system and the teachers and our children who deserve the best education we can give to them?
I am going to vote to keep our public education system strong. Lindaman opposes the voucher system, and so should we.
Erinn Crane
Davenport