The Quad City Symphony Orchestra consistently delivers outstanding performances for our community. There were times at their concert Saturday night one could have been listening to any major orchestra in the world and not heard better. This season featured lush French modern music, a virtuoso piano concerto, a Harry Potter movie score, and the muscular music of Leonard Bernstein. Their performance, in February, features Mahler’s 9th Symphony, one of the greatest symphonies ever written.
The QCSO has a strong community education program. Six-hundred school children were present at this weekend’s performance. Please support our spectacular symphony by giving the gift of music this holiday season.
Bob Gull
Bettendorf