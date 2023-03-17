I’m writing to recommend Ramona Dixon for the Moline/Coal Valley School Board.

I don’t know her stance on any issue related to schooling, such as Common Core, book burning, the theory of evolution, cheerleading, Critical Race Theory, National Honor Society, school safety, student dress code, etc.

What I know is that Ramona is a first-class lady! We are fellow members of a service club. (We share a servant’s heart.) Specifically, Ramona is kind, honest, articulate, hard-working, smart, a great listener and one who “gets it done!” She has great skill, tremendous character, and superb integrity. I don’t know, nor need to know, if she’s a clone of my views. I know she’ll think, listen, ask questions, and vote the way she thinks best, all in an honorable way! What more could I ask of any elected official?

I served on an elected board. I respected the views of those who differed with me, especially when their views were well thought out, AND well presented. I was disappointed when those who agreed with me did so in an unbecoming way. Trust me, you can’t help but respect Ramona Dixon; you’ll soon appreciate the value she brings to the Moline/Coal Valley School Board and District.

If you want a classy mother, wife, educator on your School Board, especially one who already understands public school administration, please join me in voting for Ramona Dixon on April 4th for Moline/Coal Valley School Board.

Thank you for reading.

Jeff Condit

Moline