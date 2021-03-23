Letter: Support Rayapati

Great cities are created when residents are informed, vote and are involved to make a positive difference in their community. Elected city officials listen to the people they represent, make responsible policy and pass reasonable budgets. The mayor represents the city, keeps the council focused on city goals,and supports staff in accomplishing them.

I support Sangeetha Rayapati for mayor because she has diverse leadership experience in the community, including as a college professor, Moline-Coal Valley School Board president, and she is a longtime Moline resident. She recognizes the city needs to fill the essential full-time, professional positions lost, including city administrator, director of community and economic development and director of public works. Sangeetha Rayapati will encourage staff that does the work and make things happen. She understands Moline is not a business that part-time elected officials run.

She will work to bring collaboration and teamwork back to Moline. I believe she will provide excellent leadership to restore Moline’s reputation as a city that values you the people, progress for city growth and possibilities toward a bright future.

I'm asking you to support Sangeetha Rayapati and a change for Moline.

Lori Turner