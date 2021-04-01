 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Support Rayapati
topical

Letter: Support Rayapati

I am writing in response to a flier that is being circulated by the "Committee for Better City Government" regarding the upcoming mayoral elections and Sangeetha Rayapati and the Moline School Board’s use of Chicago vendors.

As a former president of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board, and as a citizen of Moline, the people of Moline need to know that this flier is misrepresenting the facts. Sangeetha is opposed to outsourcing jobs that have been done previously by the city's employees. Sangeetha’s goal is to serve our residents’ needs and have enough money left over to hire contractors for projects that will make Moline grow. She is also interested in building bridges with these contractors and upgrading our infrastructure and amenities. That’s not outsourcing — that’s growth!

Moline’s school board, and Sangeetha as its president, work with outside contractors to rebuild schools and to provide the best learning environment for our students. What Sangeetha doesn’t do is outsource our teachers or our maintenance staff. We need to make those same choices for the City of Moline. We need to support Sangeetha Rayapati for Moline!

Robert Tallitsch

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: An idea

Ed Tibbetts' (March 19) column titled "The Real Winners" highlighted the 7,000 Quad-City kids who will benefit from the American Rescue Plan. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News