Letter: Support Reynolds

Gov. Reynolds is exactly the leader Iowa needs to keep our state on track amid Biden’s failing economy. She’s a fighter for Iowans through and through.

Families across this country are having to figure out how to fill their tanks and put groceries in their pantries. Inflation is out of control and the impact is being felt in every home.

While Biden’s policies have exacerbated our nation’s inflation rate and gas prices, Reynolds has cut taxes and gotten Iowans back to work. This is what a leader looks like.

When faced with an obstacle, Reynolds proposes policy solutions and leads Iowa through it. This is in sharp contrast to Biden, who hides away from the issues facing Americans’ daily lives and allows our economy to down-spiral.

Iowa is blessed to have a governor who challenges Biden’s failed leadership and signs legislation that will keep Iowa moving in the right direction. I am so grateful to live in a state with solid leadership and a governor who truly cares about Iowa families.

Michelle Crawford

Eldridge

