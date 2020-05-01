Letter: Support Schilling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now that early primary voting has started in Iowa, Republicans need to look at the 2nd District congressional race. Among the Republicans on the ballot there are two clear front runners: State Senator Marianette Miller-Meeks and former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling. I will submit that either of these is a better choice than their opponent in the Democratic Party. However, between these two there is one with a solidly consistent, conservative message and more "hands-on" experience: Bobby Schilling.

Bobby Schilling has been in Congress. He understands what it takes to run a business since he has done it himself. He also knows how to create private-sector jobs. He will be a solid supporter of President Trump. As we emerge from COVID-19, his strengths will be crucial skills in Congress.

As a congressman, Bobby Schilling worked hard for the Rock Island Arsenal, veterans and agriculture. Schilling defended farms from Department of Labor overreach. He helped the Arsenal attract local businesses. He brought both the House Armed Services and Agriculture committees to the district to hear constituent concerns. Constituent services regardless of party were a top priority. Schilling worked relentlessly for his district.