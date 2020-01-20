Letter: Support Schilling

I would like to urge my fellow Republicans to caucus in February and to show up for the primary in June for the other races. We need to step up and show our support for Donald Trump. Equally important, we need to make our voices heard on who is on the ballot in the contested races across Iowa.
In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Republicans have a choice between two fine candidates. State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks and former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling. While Miller-Meeks is a sitting state senator, Bobby Schilling has been to Congress and has been effective there. He worked hard to support agriculture, the Rock Island Arsenal, the military, jobs and first-responders.
He won a congressional district which Real Clear Politics ranked "safe Democrat" when he filed.
You have free articles remaining.
Through tenacity and hard work, he moved it to "toss-up," then all the way to "leans Republican." This was a district that had been "blue" since the 1960s. Schilling appeals to working people as well as small businesses. He listens. He learns. He asks questions. He motivates.
Schilling is a fighter who will win. When he is elected, he will reliably represent his district with his votes. He does not run away from his positions.
District 2 can once again become Republican in the November 2020 election. In my opinion, Bobby Schilling is the one to make it happen. As a bonus, moving the district into the red column would put us closer to removing Nancy Pelosi as speaker.
Bill Bloom
LeClaire