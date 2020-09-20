Letter: Support Swanson

Support Swanson
One of the silver linings of this pandemic year has been the opportunity it’s given my fiancée and me to explore the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Thanks to a boat rental service that generates funds for the park’s operations, we discovered a love for kayaking and the peaceful atmosphere of a lake free from gas motors. Aside from time on the lake, waking up next to the water at the Riverview Campground is an experience every Quad Citizen deserves to experience.
We were surprised to learn that under previous leadership, serious defects in the Lake George spillway were left unaddressed for years, due to political squabbles and shortsighted elected officials. It wasn’t until Kai Swanson became president of the Forest Preserve Commission that things started to turn around. The spillway is secure, and a new RV campground is bringing in more revenues to sustain Loud Thunder for years to come.
Now there’s someone running against Kai who wants to privatize these irreplaceable resources being held in our public trust. For most taxpayers, making sure our forest preserve resources remain accessible to all costs less than a cup of coffee per month.
We’re fortunate to have Kai Swanson leading the stewardship of this amazing public space and I hope you will join me in supporting him this November.
Marc Zyla
Rock Island
The same playbook
While I agree with the sentiment of Louise Hales’ letter from Aug. 20 that we must overcome the partisan divide between us, it is the Democratic Party that uses the same playbook each election cycle that Republicans are the racists, misogynists, fascists, homophobes, etc. In 2016, they introduced Hillary Clinton’s basket of deplorables, and they added their repugnant partisan rhetoric at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Senator Robert Byrd may have stopped paying dues to his Klavern, but he admits the Grand Wizard of the KKK encouraged and supported his run for Congress. Byrd was 46 when he filibustered the Civil Rights Act, and his record indicates he continued to vote with the segregationists in the Democratic Party into his mid-60s. Hardly a young, uneducated, man making these decisions.
Democrats may tell us Bill Clinton’s sexual activities have nothing to do with current politics, but they forget that less than four years ago we were within 53,650 votes in three swing states of electing the person who is complicit in his alleged crimes against women for over four decades.
The woke version of Hillary Clinton would say all women are to be believed when they make accusations of sexual misconduct, but history and the facts reflect a different Hillary Clinton. She publicly humiliated and privately threatened the women who accused her husband of rape and sexual assault. She mocked them as crazy, lying, poor, white trash.
Now we learn the deplorable Clintons are advising the Biden campaign not to concede under any circumstances.
Gene Walsh
Moline
No to race increase
As people lose their home and apartments in this time of COVID-19, I find it reprehensible that Iowa-American Water Co. is seeking a rate increase. They should be offering people help instead of raising their rates. This is a national emergency, a time for people to be patriotic, not greedy. The utility board needs to say no to this increase or be replaced.
Steven Collier
Davenport
A note of thanks
Just a note on Francine Hutton’s letter of Sept. 11, “What I am voting for.” Thank you for your inspiring, true words of wisdom. I hope your hopeful words move people, in word and deed. To vote for Joe Biden, to bring back sanity, unity and respect, not only for our White House, but more importantly for the president serving our country.
Christina Papanikolaou
Davenport
