Living in Rock Island means you come to expect outstanding city services, from snow removal and trash pickup to outstanding parks and a beautiful library.
One of the candidates for city council has indicated he's open to farming out city services to outside corporations that care more about profit margins than customer service.
Experience indicates that any short-term savings from contracting out city services are eaten up when quality starts to decline and residents start moving out.
Jenni Swanson is committed to growth in Rock Island. If one of our greatest assets is superior city services, why would you cut them?
Please vote for Jenni Swanson on April 2.
Karen Budelier Brown
Rock Island