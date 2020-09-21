Letter: Support Swanson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the silver linings of this pandemic year has been the opportunity it’s given my fiancée and me to explore the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Thanks to a boat rental service that generates funds for the park's operations, we discovered a love for kayaking and the peaceful atmosphere of a lake free from gas motors. Aside from time on the lake, waking up next to the water at the Riverview Campground is an experience every Quad Citizen deserves to experience.

We were surprised to learn that under previous leadership, serious defects in the Lake George spillway were left unaddressed for years, due to political squabbles and shortsighted elected officials. It wasn't until Kai Swanson became president of the Forest Preserve Commission that things started to turn around. The spillway is secure, and a new RV campground is bringing in more revenues to sustain Loud Thunder for years to come.

Now there's someone running against Kai who wants to privatize these irreplaceable resources being held in our public trust. For most taxpayers, making sure our forest preserve resources remain accessible to all costs less than a cup of coffee per month.

We're fortunate to have Kai Swanson leading the stewardship of this amazing public space and I hope you will join me in supporting him this November.